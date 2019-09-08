Greenblatt's resignation heavy blow to 'Deal of Century'

The news has strengthened the assumptions about the defeat of the American plan.

Greenblatt may stay in the role until the publication of the long-delayed plan, which is now due to come out some time after Israeli elections on 17 September, reports say.

He has been one of the main designers of the Deal of the Century, about who Trump wrote “Jason Greenblatt, the official in charge of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, is departing the White House,” on Thursday.

“After almost 3 years in my Administration, Jason Greenblatt will be leaving to pursue work in the private sector. Jason has been a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer,” the US President wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, has also reacted to the American official’s resignation. Calling it ‘admission of failure’ for the White House’s much-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Some political analysts believe that his resignation will be a heavy blow to the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, since he was hopeful to benefit some advantages from the implementation of the American plan.

The 'Deal of the Century' is an American plan in which Jerusalem and the occupied districts of the West Bank where Zionist settlements are built will be completely delivered to the occupying regime and the Palestinians will be abandoned from returning to their lands. The plan also includes preventing the Palestinians from their right to return to their homeland, which is recognized legal by UN Security Council Resolution 4.

For no doub,t Greenblatt's resignation is related to the failure of the 'Deal of the Century' and implementation of it because of the existing disputes about its sections which are fully in favor of the Zionist regime.

In fact, the plan was still born from the beginning and had not the capacity to be implemented despite the US efforts, supports and propaganda.

Weak participation of the deal’s parties besides Palestinian groups and movements attending the workshop held in Manama, Bahrain, on June 25–26, 2019 is another proof for the lack of the practicality and efficiency of the American plan.

Greenblatt's resignation could also be a result of disputes between the US government and Benjamin Netanyahu's actions before the Knesset election to re-attach part of the West Bank to the occupied territories to ensure his election victory.

The United States and its regional allies, especially Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, initially tried their best to persuade Palestinians and some other countries, such as Jordan, which play an important role in 'Deal of Century', via making some promises to them or bribe them but could not succeed due to the large disagreements with the plan and its anti-Palestinian notions.

By the present time, Palestinian groups besides many Islamic countries, including Iran, have opposed the plan repeatedly stating that' the Deal of the Century' will never be implemented.

In any case, Greenblatt seems to be the first victim of this plan's inefficiency, and in near future will come the resignation of other US and Zionist officials. Although it cannot be said that the plan has been completely eliminated and destroyed but resignation of one of its most prominent engineers indicates the existence of internal disputes within the US government about it.

It seems that the plan will never be implemented.

The Trump peace plan, also known as the Deal of the century, is an American peace proposal intended to resolve the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. The plan was authored by a team led by Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner.

The plan is divided into two parts, an economic portion and a political portion. On June 22, 2019, the Trump administration released the economic portion of the plan, titled "Peace to Prosperity", containing two pamphlets of 40 and 96 pages each that are filled with financial tables and economic projections. The political portion is yet to be released.

Development of the plan began in November 2017, led by Jared Kushner, chief negotiator Jason Greenblatt, deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, and ambassador David Friedman.

By Fatemeh Salehi

MNA/4712548