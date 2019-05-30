  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian vows 'epic' Quds Day rallies

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday that this year’s Quds Day will be an epic day.

"The world without #Israel means a safe world, far from terrorism, aggression and violence," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"This year’s #Quds Day will be an epic day," he wrote, reiterating, “No doubt, we will pray in #Quds.”

He also posted the following illustration which depicts Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei leading a prayer in al-Quds.

International Quds Day, initiated by the late leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, is being held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people.

