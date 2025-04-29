Iran’s defense capabilities build a reliable deterrence

At the threshold of a new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, we are still witnessing the exaggerated statements of the leaders and officials of the fake Israeli regime leveled against Iran. The criminal regime of Israel, which has a history of human rights disasters, including the killing of innocent children and crimes against humanity, has now escalated tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran by threatening a military attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Considering the threats and the increasing possibility of military confrontations, it is natural for many experts and people to ask: Does the criminal Zionist regime have the capacity to destroy Iran's defense and nuclear infrastructure? And what response will it receive from Iran if it makes such a mistake?

This issue requires a careful investigation of the two sides' military capabilities and raises the need for strategic preparedness and a possible Iranian response.

As one of the main players in the West Asian military scene, the Islamic Republic of Iran holds a significant position in the ranking of military power both at the Asian and international levels. Despite the limitations caused by sanctions and the lack of a defense budget, Iran, with its missile power, indigenous defense industries, and unique strategic location, is still one of the military magnets of the region and the world.

But what is Iran's rank among the countries of the world and Asia, and what are its defense and military strengths?

To learn more about the details, we will take a detailed look at Iran's military situation.

According to the report published by the American Global Firepower (GFP) Institute, which annually compares and ranks the military power of the world's countries, Iran is also known as one of the military powers of the West Asian region in 2023. This report shows that Iran has a superior power not only compared to the Zionist regime but also compared to countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Islamic Republic of Iran ranks seventh in Asia in terms of military deterrence, while the first to third places are held by countries such as Russia, China, and India. Also, according to the report of this prestigious institute, Iran is both higher and has the upper hand compared to the Zionist regime and countries such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of military power.

Iran's military budget ‘one-third of the countries in West Asian region’

The studies show that the mentioned countries are the largest producers and buyers of military weapons in the region and define their power based on this force. For example, according to this institute, Saudi Arabia's military budget in 2020 alone reached $56 billion. In addition, according to this defense source, India's defense budget in the same year was $61 billion.

Israeli regime’s defense budget for 2025

On November 3, 2024, the Israeli cabinet approved the regime's controversial 2025 budget proposal, in which it has been forced to raise taxes and cut other spending to cover the costs of the war. The budget includes a series of tax increases and spending cuts to cover the costs of the war on Gaza, a war with an uncertain outcome that has entered its second year and the Zionists are still demanding an end to it.

The Zionist regime has been forced to increase its military spending by billions to cover the costs of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, while a large part of the Israeli regime's economy has declined sharply due to a shortage of workers.

In the same days, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced in a statement: "The main goal of the 2025 budget is to maintain the country's security and achieve victory on all fronts, while at the same time maintaining the strength of the Israeli economy."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said that the defense budget could increase further, either by adding money to the budget before it is approved by parliament in January or through a supplementary budget to be approved later. Earlier, Smotrich had said that the military budget would not be open for 2025, although its spending in 2025 would reach 102 billion shekels ($27.5 billion).

Former Israeli Prime Minister and main opposition leader Yair Lapid lashed out at this budget, saying that this budget would increase the annual expenses of each family in the Israeli regime by 20,000 shekels.

The opposition leaders believe that this budget, which preserves spending for the extremist currents of Netanyahu's far-right coalition (including the Haredis), is detrimental to the livelihood of Zionists.

Ranking of Iran's military power in Asia and world

The ranking of Iran's military power in Asia and the world depends on various factors, including the number of military forces, defense budget, military equipment, technological capabilities, defense industry capacity, strategic location, and operational capabilities. Based on reports and analyses conducted by various sources (such as the Global Firepower Institute) as well as the current political and economic conditions, it is possible to assess the general position of Iran's military power.

Ranking of Iran's military power in world

According to the reports in 2023, Iran is usually ranked between 13th and 15th in the world. This ranking is calculated based on various criteria, including the following:

1. Number of military forces: Iran has an active military force of between 0.5 and 1.5 percent of the population and about 400,000 reservists. This number is considered one of Iran's strengths given the country's population.

2. Military equipment: Iran has various types of military equipment, including tanks, artillery, ballistic and cruise missiles, submarines, and an air fleet.

3. Missile Capabilities: The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the world in terms of producing and launching ballistic and cruise missiles. This is recognized as one of the main military strengths of the country.

4. Local Defense Industries: Iran has been able to develop its domestic defense industries and has produced various military equipment locally under sanctions. This ability has helped the country resist international sanctions.

5. Strategic Location: Iran's geographical location in the West Asian region and control of the Strait of Hormuz play an important role in the country's military power.

6. Defense Budget: Iran's defense budget is much lower than that of countries like the United States, China, or Russia. This is due to economic sanctions and internal financial problems, and is in no way comparable to the staggering budgets that some countries allocate to the military.

Ranking of Iran's military power in Asia

In Asia, Iran usually ranks between 6th and 8th. This ranking indicates that Iran is considered one of the most militarily powerful countries in the Asian region, but it ranks lower compared to countries such as China, India, and Russia.

Strengths of Iran's defense and military power:

Missile Power: Iran has one of the largest and most diverse missile capabilities in the world. Geographical Location: Control of the Strait of Hormuz and access to the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf has turned Iran into an important player in the region. Local Defense Industries: The ability to produce military equipment under sanctions is one of Iran's strengths. Multiple Military Forces: Iran has military forces (Army, IRGC, and Ministry of Defense), law enforcement, and popular mobilization forces that can play an important role in times of crisis.

Despite all these characteristics, according to the admission of experts and leaders of world powers, Iran is known as one of the military powers in the West Asian region and the world, and its special capabilities, such as missile power and strategic location, have made Iran an important player on the international stage.

Comparing Iran's defense budget with regional countries

Studies show that in the West Asian region, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia spend the most of their budget on purchasing and developing military weapons. However, despite widespread sanctions and international pressure, Iran has been able to outperform many countries with a smaller budget.

- Iran's defense budget (2023): About $19 billion (equivalent to one-third of the budget of the countries in the region).

- The Israeli defense budget (2023): about $26 billion (excluding US military aid, which is $3.8 billion annually).

- Saudi Arabia's defense budget (2023): about $57 billion.

- Pakistan's defense budget (2023): about $11 billion.

Iran's Advances in the Defense Industry

One of Iran's most important achievements in the military field is the development of indigenous defense industries and the reduction of dependence on foreign equipment. This issue becomes even more important in the context of international sanctions.

Some key achievements:

1. Missiles and air defense systems:

- Iran has been able to indigenously produce advanced ballistic and cruise missiles such as Khorramshahr, Fateh, Zolfaghar, and Shahab.

- Air defense systems such as Bavar-373 (the Iranian equivalent of the S-300) and Mersad are also achievements in this field.

2. Marine industries:

- Islamic Iran has succeeded in building modern submarines such as Fateh and Ghadir.

- Indigenous frigates such as Dena and Sahand are also other achievements in this field.

3. Drones:

- Iran has become one of the world's leading powers in the production and use of military drones. Drones such as the Shahed-129, Karrar, Kaman 12 and Kaman 22, Arsh, Gaza, Futros, and Shahed-191 are among the prominent products in this field.

4. Light and heavy weapons:

- Iran has been able to produce a variety of light and heavy weapons domestically. Among these achievements are the Karrar and Zolfaqar tanks.

5. Air Force Power:

- Iran has been able to produce a variety of light and heavy weapons domestically. Among these achievements are the Karrar and Zolfaqar tanks.

Iran's position in the West Asian region

According to Iran's twenty-year vision document, our country should become the leading military power in the West Asian region by 1404 (2025). Given recent developments and achievements in the defense industry, Iran is currently ranked second in the region after Turkey. However, given the significant growth of Iran's defense industry, this goal will likely be achieved earlier than the aforementioned horizon.

MNA