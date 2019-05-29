  1. Politics
Quds belongs to Palestine, Palestinians: Zarif

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the fact that Quds belongs to Palestine and the Palestinians is undeniable.

“Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America's to give away nor Israel's to take. And NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy. Quds belongs to Palestine & Palestinians: history shows that whomever ignores this is condemned to ignominious failure. Iran stands with Palestine,” the top Iranian diplomat said in a tweet on Wednesday, two days before the anniversary of the International Quds Day on the last Friday of this year’s Ramadan.

Quds Day or Jerusalem Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

