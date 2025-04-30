Ambassador announces Pakistan position on Pahalgam incident

The following are the main points of his address to reporters on the Wednesday presser:
- Our region is facing a serious threat to its peace and stability owing to the politically motivated and highly provocative environment being created by India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in IIOJK.
- Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Targeting of innocent civilians is deplorable and condemnable. We are concerned over the loss of lives during the Pahalgam attack.
- We also extended our condolences. Being a victim of terrorism itself, no one can feel the pain of those impacted by this scourge like Pakistan.
- As a member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan constructively engaged with other members on the press statement issued by the LINSC on the Pahalgam incident in the IIOJK. The UNSC statement contains condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the incident.
- On the other hand, it is India that glorifies, and even celebrates its assassination campaign and sponsoring of terrorism in Pakistan.
- Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism that is planned, orchestrated, and sponsored by India.
- In this backdrop, it is preposterous to even suggest any kind of association of Pakistan with this incident.
- The hype that is created on each and every incident in India seems to be deliberate and orchestrated.
- It is unfortunate that India continues to weaponize unsubstantiated allegations as a part of its disinformation strategy for narrow political ends. This is not the first time that India has resorted to such tactics.
- In fact, this has now become a very familiar pattern, aimed at diverting attention from India's inability to suppress the inalienable right of the Kashmiris to self-determination; its security failures in IIOJK; as well as its decades-long state terrorism, and oppression.
- To distract the international community's attention from the horrors in IIOJK, India deliberately raises tensions with Pakistan. A durable solution for India lies in focusing on its internal problems instead of raising fingers at other countries.
- India has a history of using the excuse of "terrorism" for introducing draconian laws to suppress the innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK, and to defy the UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law.
- A case in point being India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 which remains a blatant violation of the relevant UNSC resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention as well as India's own commitments.
- The root cause of instability and conflict in South Asia is the unresolved and long festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
- We remain concerned at the vitriolic, highly inflammatory and Islamophobic narrative being directed against the Kashmiris and the Indian Muslims.
- Indian media and political leaders are directing a similar discourse against Pakistan.
- This highly irresponsible ploy for narrow political gains is dragging the entire region towards the precipice of instability.
- India made allegations against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack without an iota of evidence and with such dramatic speed.
- India needs to explain why such 'incidents' usually coincide with high profile visits.
- We demand an independent probe by neutral investigators because Pakistan has nothing to do with it. Pakistan has neither any connection to it, nor is the potential beneficiary.
- At a time when Pakistan's economy is stabilizing, and we are making significant progress against terrorism, we need to question why this situation is being created by India all of a sudden and what is the motivation behind it.
- The actions that India has announced after its Cabinet Committee on Security are illegal and highly irresponsible.
- Holding in abeyance of IWT is unilateral and illegal. There are no such provisions in the treaty.
- This action shows India's blatant disregard for the sanctity of international treaties. It sets a dangerous precedent.
- It strikes at a fundamental pillar of the regional cooperation with profound implications for regional and global stability.
- Pakistan is an agrarian economy. Millions of people are dependent on the waters being regulated by this Treaty.
- The National Security Committee of Pakistan has made it clear that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the IWT and the usurpation of the rights of the lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War.
- It is equivalent to an attack on the people of Pakistan, and its economy.
- Other diplomatic measures by India are indiscriminate, and unnecessary. For example, these restrictions are having a serious humanitarian impact on ordinary people.
- Indian actions and rhetoric in the last few days are highly irresponsible.
- Being a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan believes in restraint and remains committed to regional peace and stability.
- However, in case of any act of aggression, Pakistan remains determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in exercise of its inherent right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.
- The following questions need to be considered by the international community: -
- The international community needs to distinguish between its sympathy with victims of the incident and unwitting endorsement of Indian belligerence.
- In the wake of Indian propaganda, the international community must not unknowingly support New Delhi in fabricating a casus-belli for an irresponsible military adventurism.
- Indian disregard of international law will lead it to violating other international commitments and obligations as well. A regional order based on Indian whimsical approach will lead to permanent instability and unpredictability.
- The Indian effort to build an environment of Islamophobia and hatred where people are being targeted on the basis of religion, needs to be condemned.
- The dangerous Indian brinkmanship and efforts aimed at escalation can potentially lead to disastrous consequences in the nuclear environment of the region.
- The international community needs to hold India accountable for its assassination campaign in USA, Canada and Pakistan.
- Notwithstanding above, Pakistan is cognizant of the developing situation. We are alert and vigilant and will thwart any misadventure, responding in a befitting manner at the time and place of our choosing.
