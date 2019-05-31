Zarif urges Arab rulers to support Palestine instead of raving about Iran

Speaking to reporters at the rallies in Tehran to commemorate the International Quds Day today, the top Iranian diplomat said “the message of today and forty years of Quds Day’s rallies is to convert the ‘Deal of the Century’ to the ‘Failure of the Century.’”

Zarif said “Quds is not for sale and it does not belong to the United States so that it can sell it to Israel.”

He added that “no one has the right to give the first Qibla of Muslims to the Zionists.”

He further condemned a final statement released by Arab countries after an emergency meeting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which leveled baseless accusation against Iran, lashing out at the few Arab rulers’ cooperation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on realizing his dreams.

“Netanyahu has not been able to protect even Israel with his Iron Dome,” the foreign minister said.

Zarif went on to say that in the last night meeting in Holy Mecca, the Arab rulers should have taken a stance for which the Islamic Cooperation Organization was formed; that is supporting Quds and the Palestinian people instead of ranting and raving about Iran.

