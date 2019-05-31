Foreign Ministry slams Mecca summit’s anti-Iran statement

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Iran is certain that such hostile statements do not reflect the views of all members taking part at the meeting.

Instead of using the opportunity of the International Quds Day to pursue the rights of the Palestinian people, the summit hosted by Saudi Arabia followed the wrong strategy of creating discord among regional and Muslim countries, which is what the Israeli regime wants, added Mousavi in the statement.

“We consider Saudi Arabia’s attempt to rally neighboring and Arab countries [against Iran] as the continuation of a futile process that the United States and the Zionist regime are pursuing against the Islamic Republic,” he stressed.

Mousavi further voiced hope that Saudi Arabia’s shortcomings in supporting the Palestinian cause, as well as the wrong approaches of certain Muslim countries in the region, would be countervailed at the OIC meeting in Mecca.

“The long-standing goal of the Zionist regime is to distract the Muslim and Arab countries from their main and common enemy,” the Iranian diplomat reminded.

