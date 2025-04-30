  1. Iran
In Persian Gulf;

Iran seizes vessel smuggling over 84,000 liters of fuel

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iranian border guards have intercepted a vessel in the waters of Minab County, seizing over 84,000 liters of smuggled fuel in one of the largest maritime anti-smuggling operations in recent months.

The commander of Hormozgan Border Guard, Brigadier General Bahador Esmaeili, announced on Wednesday the seizure of a boat carrying 84,400 liters of smuggled diesel fuel in the Persian Gulf waters near Minab.

Esmaeili stated that following intelligence data received about the activities of fuel smugglers, naval border patrol units were swiftly dispatched to the area for investigation.

The operation led to the successful interception of the vessel and the discovery of 84,400 liters of illicit fuel onboard.

Thirteen individuals were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt. Experts have estimated the value of the seized cargo at approximately 46.8 billion rials.

