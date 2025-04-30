Iran, Algeria discuss key regional developments

On Tuesday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Referring to the escalating atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories—specifically in Gaza and the West Bank—as well as its continued aggression against Lebanon, the top Iranian diplomat called for enhanced cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries to stop the ongoing killings and genocide of defenseless Palestinians and to thwart the plot to forcibly displace them from their homeland.

The Algerian foreign minister, for his part, expressed deep concern over Israel’s continued destabilization of the region and condemned the killing of innocent civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories. He stressed the urgent need for effective action by Islamic countries and the international community.

On bilateral cooperation, Attaf emphasized the importance of strengthening Iran-Algeria ties within international forums, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in defense of Palestinian rights.

Minister Araghchi briefed his Algerian counterpart on the latest developments in the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

He also thanked Algeria for its principled stance on Iran’s nuclear issue during the recent UN Security Council meeting.

Additionally, Minister Attaf extended his condolences to the Iranian people and government over the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, expressing sympathy to the families of the victims.

