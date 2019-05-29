‘Deal of the Century’ will fail: Ayat. Khamenei

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of academicians, intellectual elites and researchers on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the defending the Palestinian people is compulsory from both a humanist and a religious perspective, predicting that more people will turn out worldwide to attend this year's Quds Day rallies. He stressed this year's Quds Day is more important due to US and their allies' attempts to put in place the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ peace plan for Palestine.

The Leader highlighted that the US and its regional allies will fail in their new plot against Palestine.

He also pointed to the possibility of negotiations, saying that Iran will not negotiate with the United States.

Ayatollah Khamenei further stated that Iran sees no problem with negotiations with other countries and the Europeans, while stressing that there will be no talks on defense capabilities.

"When the Americans seek to gain something in a country and achieve their goal, pressure for them is a strategy and they have a tactic which is negotiations," the Leader said.

He added that the policy of the Americans is to go on with pressure to tire the other side out, then they would call for negotiations.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to point out that the solution to the policy of the Americans is for the other side to use its own pressuring tools to reduce the pressures.

He further warned against giving in to pressures and resort to negotiations with the Americans.

