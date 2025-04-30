  1. Politics
Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US on Apr. 30

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Ukraine is ready to sign the long-anticipated minerals agreement with the US, which could happen as early as April 30, a source in the President's Office has told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the final version of the deal includes a 50-50 investment structure between the two countries and contains "a lot of good details."

"I hope that it will be approved soon, during the day, and in the evening our time. (Economy Minister) Yulia Svyrydenko will sign it," they added, The KYIV INDEPENDENT reported.

The agreement excludes any provisions related to Ukraine's debt for prior US military or financial assistance, the source said.

This marks a departure from earlier US proposals, in which President Donald Trump had sought to frame the agreement as partial repayment for US military aid, claiming Ukraine owed Washington up to $300 billion.

