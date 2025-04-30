Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US on Apr. 30

According to the source, the final version of the deal includes a 50-50 investment structure between the two countries and contains "a lot of good details."

"I hope that it will be approved soon, during the day, and in the evening our time. (Economy Minister) Yulia Svyrydenko will sign it," they added, The KYIV INDEPENDENT reported.

The agreement excludes any provisions related to Ukraine's debt for prior US military or financial assistance, the source said.

This marks a departure from earlier US proposals, in which President Donald Trump had sought to frame the agreement as partial repayment for US military aid, claiming Ukraine owed Washington up to $300 billion.

MA/PR