Iran rejects sabotage theory over Bandar Abbas blast incident

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Wednesday's cabinet meeting, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, emphasized that there has been no censorship regarding the incident and reaffirmed the administration’s duty to maintain transparency and public accountability.

To avoid conflicting reports on casualties and other details, the spokesperson said it was decided that the Interior Minister or the head of the Crisis Management Organization would provide official updates directly from the site — a move that has already been implemented.

So far, sabotage has been ruled out, with preliminary findings pointing to human error, she said, adding that however, the final determination depends on the completion of the ongoing investigations.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The officials of Hormozgan, where the Shahid Rajaee port is located, said on Monday that the fire at the port was extinguished, adding that the death toll from the blast and the subsequent inferno rose to 70.

They also said that the cleanup operations and debris removal will take about 20 days.

The number of the injured in the blast and inferno rose to 1,242, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s spokesperson.

