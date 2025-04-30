PG Day a chance to recall common history of regional people

In a post on his X account, he wrote that the National Day of the Persian Gulf is a historical commemoration that has been engraved on the pinnacle of identity of Iran and memory of people of the region and is a symbol of coexistence, interaction, and civilization in history.

The Persian Gulf National Day is an opportunity to recall the common history of the region, reflecting on regional identity elements, emphasizing the necessity of promoting more convergence and proximity to the nations of the region to achieve introverted security and sustainable development of all countries in West Asia.

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar – has been designated as the Persian Gulf National Day to commemorate not only the historical victory of the Iranian forces against the trespassers in the southern waters but also to remind all that the true name of the Persian Gulf will remain so forever.

MA/6452520