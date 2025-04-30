Three dozen Palestinians killed in Israeli massacre in Gaza

Medical sources said at least 23 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Wednesday.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israeli airstrikes have left 35 people dead and 109 others injured in the past 24 hours alone, according to Press TV.

he death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged territory has now exceeded 52,400, with more than 118,014 others wounded since the genocidal war began in October 2023.

The World Food Programme (WFP) issued a stark warning over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, amid continued Israeli bombardment and a blockade that has left civilians facing widespread hunger.

“The situation is very difficult in the Gaza Strip and our stocks are running out,” a WFP spokeswoman said, adding, “We may see deaths from malnutrition as the crossings remain closed.”

MNA