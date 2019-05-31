‘Deal of the Century’ against intl. law: Mahmoud al-Zahar

In an interview with Mehr, the Hamas senior official Mahmoud al-Zahar referred to the Bahraini-hosted meeting to discuss the economic aspects of the 'Deal of the Century', which is scheduled to be held in Manama on June 25 and 26, and said that the meeting will fail as no Palestinian is going to accept any bribes in exchange for giving up the Palestinian cause.

Al-Zahar said that the Palestinians are not going to exchange their own lands, their holy sites, and the right to return of all Palestinian refugees with money.

The senior Hamas official added that the Palestinians want back the entire Palestinian lands and will not exchange Palestine with anything else.

On the impact of the world-wide rallies for the International Quds Day, which was initiated by late Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in 1979, the co-founder of Hamas said “of course measures such as holding Quds Day rallies have had great effects.”

He went on to explain that the Quds Day rallies have led to the “reopening of Gaza borders and the entry of food, medicine and humanitarian aid to Palestinians and people of Gaza.”

On the cooperation of some Arab states with the US-Israeli plan for the Palestinian issue, Al-Zahar expressed his regret over the Arab countries’ submission to the deal.

He went on to state that “Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine and Iran have expressed their opposition to the implementation of the ‘Deal of the Century’, while other countries have been silent.”

He added that the dissolution of Israeli Knesset had nothing to do with the debates on the ‘Deal of the Century’ and the dissolution of the Israeli regime’s parliament was due to internal power struggle.

The Hamas senior official further noted that the implementation of the ‘Deal of the Century’ has been postponed as many western countries also oppose it, adding that only two "marginal countries" have so far moved their embassies to Jerusalem Al-Quds.

He furthermore added “the trend of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will not succeed and will not be completed as it is against the international law.”

