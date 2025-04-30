US imposes sanctions on Iran oil traders amid nuclear talks

"The President (Donald Trump) is committed to driving Iran's illicit oil and petrochemical exports -- including exports to China -- to zero under his maximum pressure campaign," according to a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency highlighted that the action targets four sellers and one purchaser of Iranian petrochemicals valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

It also sanctioned a marine management company that it said plays a "key role" in transporting millions of barrels of Iranian petroleum products, along with an Iran-based cargo inspection company.

According to the latest statistics, since Trump re-imposed a maximum pressure campaign on Iran in January, the Iranian oil exports to China have increased by 20% to over 1,700,000 bpd.

The sanctions follow a third round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman on Saturday, with both sides reporting substantial progress with a fourth meeting planned Saturday.

