Jailed Iranian reporter in France vows to fight for Palestine

Speaking to Press TV, Shahin Hazamy, who had voiced support for Palestinian rights on social media and condemned Israeli bombings in Lebanon, said French authorities have stripped him of his journalistic tools and imposed a travel ban on him.

“I don't have the right to leave the country. I must sign in once a week at the court or the police station to prove my presence on French territory. My journalistic tools, including my phone, camera, laptop, and computer, even my children's tablets, have been confiscated by the police. Now, it's very complicated to do my job as a journalist,” he said.

Hazamy has been accused by police of terrorist activity and anti-Semitism, charges that are often used to silence those who support the Palestinian cause.

“Of course I'm going to carry on. Giving up will mean losing, and we're not losing in Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon, despite the discussions, the genocide, and the crimes. We continue to fight for justice and freedom,” he said.

According to Hazamy, security forces raided his home and arrested him violently in front of his wife and two young children.

“Since the raid, my children are terrified of the police. They wake up crying every night. The officers meant to intimidate and traumatize us — they struck me in front of my three-year-old son, who was sleeping next to me. They also assaulted my wife, pushing her violently against a wall. She is five months pregnant,” he recounted.

