  1. Politics
31 May 2019 - 13:00

‘Deal of the Century’ will not succeed: Pres. Rouhani

‘Deal of the Century’ will not succeed: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani voiced his support to the oppressed people of Palestine while taking part at massive rallies held in Tehran to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the International Quds Day.

Hassan Rouhani joined public rallies held in Tehran this morning on the 40th anniversary of the International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan month and accompanied the people of Tehran in displaying support for the oppressed people of Palestine to the world.

Speaking to reporters at the rallies in downtown Tehran, President Rouhani referred to the latest US proposed plan on Israel-Palestine conflict, known as the so-called 'Deal of the Century', saying that the plan will undoubtedly fail and will yield no results.

The Iranian president added that final victory will be for the Palestinians and Palestine will become the homeland of all the Palestinians including the Muslims, Jews and the Christian Palestinians to coexist peacefully.

KI/4629949

News Code 145897

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News