‘Deal of the Century’ will not succeed: Pres. Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani joined public rallies held in Tehran this morning on the 40th anniversary of the International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan month and accompanied the people of Tehran in displaying support for the oppressed people of Palestine to the world.

Speaking to reporters at the rallies in downtown Tehran, President Rouhani referred to the latest US proposed plan on Israel-Palestine conflict, known as the so-called 'Deal of the Century', saying that the plan will undoubtedly fail and will yield no results.

The Iranian president added that final victory will be for the Palestinians and Palestine will become the homeland of all the Palestinians including the Muslims, Jews and the Christian Palestinians to coexist peacefully.

KI/4629949