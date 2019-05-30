  1. Politics
30 May 2019 - 17:41

GC sec.:

Intl. Quds Day will lead to Zionist regime collapse

Intl. Quds Day will lead to Zionist regime collapse

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Secretary of the Guardian Council (GC) Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said on Thursday that observing International Quds Day will lead to the collapse of the Zionist regime.

He pointed to the determination of International Quds Day as one of the masterpieces and valuable initiatives of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini  and said, “massive turnout of people during Quds Day, which is held every year at the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people, manifests the collapse of the Israeli regime.”

The noble nation of Iran should know that Quds Day does not belong only to Iran and people of this country, rather, it belongs to all freedom-seekers and the oppressed in the world, Ayatollah Jannati reiterated.

MA/4629516

News Code 145885

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News