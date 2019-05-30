Intl. Quds Day will lead to Zionist regime collapse

He pointed to the determination of International Quds Day as one of the masterpieces and valuable initiatives of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini and said, “massive turnout of people during Quds Day, which is held every year at the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan in many countries across the world to support Palestinian people, manifests the collapse of the Israeli regime.”

The noble nation of Iran should know that Quds Day does not belong only to Iran and people of this country, rather, it belongs to all freedom-seekers and the oppressed in the world, Ayatollah Jannati reiterated.

MA/4629516