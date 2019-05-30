Iran, Russia to hold new round of JCPOA talks soon: Ryabkov

"This whole situation, along with concrete spheres of joint work between us, Iranians and other parties to the JCPOA, were in focus of our discussions in Tehran. We agreed that the next round of contacts will take place in the near future," Ryabkov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily, Tass reported.

Also, in a commentary released on Wednesday after talks between Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov of Russia and Abbas Araghchi of Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry hoped that the situation around the deal would stabilize.

"First, [we] should consider in detail the current state of affairs on the implementation of the projects, which were earlier approved within the framework of the JCPOA. [We] should activate those basic concepts in support of international trade and economic cooperation with Iran that were enshrined in the ministerial statements of JCPOA signatories as of July 6 and September 24, 2018 and were later unequivocally confirmed at a March meeting of the Joint Commission," the document says.

Earlier this month, Iran reduced some of its commitments to the deal in the face of Washington’s ramped-up pressures, giving the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

The move comes a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

MNA/TASS