Apr 30, 2025, 9:10 PM

Tajik FM signs memorial book for Iran Bandar Abbas port blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin signed the memorial book for the tragic incident of Shahid Rajaee Port of Bandar Abbas during his visit to the Iranian Embassy on Wednesday.

Expressing his condolences to the Iranian government, people, and families of victims of the incident, he wished the speedy recovery of the injured.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The officials of Hormozgan, where the Shahid Rajaee port is located, said on Monday that the fire at the port was extinguished, adding that the death toll from the blast and the subsequent inferno rose to 70.

They also said that the cleanup operations and debris removal will take about 20 days.

The number of the injured in the blast and inferno rose to 1,242, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s spokesperson. 

