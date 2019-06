In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has condemned the terrorist attacks in a Hosseiniyeh in east of Baghdad which has led to death and injury of dozens of Iraqi citizens.

Iraqi media reported that 10 people were killed and dozens wounded on Friday in an explosion at Hosseiniyeh in the Iraqi capital. A suicide bomber blew up his belt of explosives among a group of Muslims attending Friday’s weekly prayers at al-Muntazar Hosseiniyeh.

ZZ/IRN 83364406