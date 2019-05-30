Foreign Ministry calls on Muslim states to prevent realization of Deal of Century

Referring to numerous crimes of the Israeli regime during the past 70 years in the occupied lands, the statement urges all Muslim countries to boost unity against the Zionist regime and to prevent the realization of the Deal of the Century and the holding of a related meeting in Bahrain.

“If realized, it [the Deal of the Century] will bear eternal losses for Palestine and great victories for occupiers of this land,” it highlights.

The establishment of lasting peace in the region will not happen unless the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation are established which includes the return of refugees and holding of a referendum, it added.

