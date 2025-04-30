Lebanese Druze leader warns against Israeli regime’s plots

Sheikh Sami Abu al-Mini, the leader of the Druze in Lebanon, said in response to the developments and clashes in the Damascus southern suburbs, saying that "What is happening in Syria is a sedition plot."

He further stressed that "Damascus must listen to the demands of all Syrian people."

He added that "We condemn the insult to the Prophet Muhammad and the sedition attempts. There are plots seeking to escalate the tensions. We want the situation to be brought under control. Seditionist plans are being implemented by Israel. We oppose separatist plans against Syria and the Arab and Islamic identity."

In the meantime, Walid Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party of Lebanon said with regard to the developments in Syria, that "We want peace and dialogue, and the Syrian authorities must conduct a transparent investigation into the events in Jaramana. We are ready to go to Syria and we oppose Israeli interference in this country. Israel seeks to abuse the Druze to create sedition in Syria."

Jumbalatt also said that "We want a united Syria," warning that "Israel seeks to displace the Druze and exploit them."

