‘Deal of the Century’ doomed to failure: IRGC statement

In a statement issued on Wednesday two days before the anniversary of International Quds Day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that annually commemorating the Quds day has frightened the US administration, Zionist regime of Israel and their regional allies.

The statement referred to the US and Israeli-proposed peace plan namely the ‘Deal of the Century’ and said that it is doomed to failure.

It added that the Palestinian issue has entered a new phase and the Palestinian Intifada has turned global and become an international intifada.

The Revolutionary Guards added the Resistance Discourse and the Palestinian Axis consider ‘ousting the occupiers, and kicking out the Zionists from the occupied lands and the return of the Palestinian refugees to hold free elections,’ as the only solution to the Palestinian issue.

The IRGC statement further calls on the Iranian people to attend the massive Quds Day rallies and reaffirm their allegiance to the Palestinian cause and Holy Quds.

