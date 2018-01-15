Syrian nation’s resistance admirable

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – In a meeting with his Syrian counterpart in Tehran on Monday, Ali Larijani hailed Syrians for passing difficult times, adding countries are now changing their approach towards Syria.

Meeting Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh in Tehran on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, Iran’s parliament speaker praised Syrian nation for getting through the most difficult time in recent years, hoping that the situation in the war-torn country stabilizes soon and peace comes back there.

"Syria has gone through a very difficult period, and the role of the Syrian people in its successive victories is admirable," Larijani pointed out.

Iran’s Parliament speaker added "after your nation [Syrian Nation] successfully passed their difficult times, we are witnessing that countries are changing their approach towards Syria and I hope that the country’s situation improves in the near future."

Syrian parliament speaker, for his part, expressed his condolences on behalf of the nation and government of Syria over the death of Iranian oil tanker crew members, adding “Iran and Syria are brother countries that can fight and defeat their common enemies.”

“When the Iranian military advisors and soldiers stood with the Syrians against the Takfiris, the ties between the two countries strengthened ever after,” Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh asserted.

He went on to add that Iran has had many enemies since the Islamic revolution in 1979, adding “because the Islamic Republic is on a right path, it has a lot of enemies.”

