Larijani slams Trump’s Jerusalem decision as ‘racist’

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Larijani warned against Washington’s new adventures in the Middle East, saying US President’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli capital was based on a ‘racist’ view.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Vice Speaker of Burkina Faso Salifu Timore on the sidelines of the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference in Tehran on Saturday.

During the meeting, Larijani voiced Iran’s readiness to boost its level of relations with the West African country, adding that the two sides’ friendship groups participating in the PUIC conference could decide on certain measures in this regard.

Salifu Timore, for his part, voiced his country’s keen interest in extending cooperation with Iran in various fields, particularly in economy and trade, hoping that his visit would pave the grounds for developing relations between the two sides.

He also said conditions for reopening the embassy of Burkina Faso in Tehran have been reviewed and a delegation would soon visit Iran to discuss related matters.

Elsewhere, he deemed the US’ relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds a highly dangerous move that must be stopped, calling for unity and solidarity among all Muslim countries against Washington’s hostile policies.

He also extended the invitation of Burkina Faso’s parliament speaker to Ali Larijani for an official visit in the near future.

