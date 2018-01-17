Iran, Syria's main ally in fight against terrorism

The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh who has traveled to Tehran met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the foreign ministry headquarters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed in the meeting his gratitude to the Syrian nation and government for countering foreign plots and achieving victories against terrorists, saying “these victories forced the US and the Zionist regime to mastermind new destructive plots in support of terrorists.”

Zarif highlighted the fact that Iran and Syria have been through more difficult times and expressed hope that Syria can soon move beyond these newly arisen risky conditions.

For his part, The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for the support it extended to the Syrian nation in their fight against terrorism and said “Iran has been our main ally in our resistance, victories, political processes and attempts to reconstruct Syria.”

Youssef Sabbagh referred to the PUIC Conference and called it a representation of the successful diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran adding that Islamic countries can counter plots through unity and solidarity.

Youssef Sabbagh had previously met with President Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani where he slammed US policies in the region and called for expansion of relations.

