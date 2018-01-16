Pres. Rouhani says US military in Syria threat to whole region

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) –Iran’s president, in a meeting with speaker of the Syrian parliament on Tuesday, condemned US forces’ presence in Syria, calling it a threat to the region as a whole.

Meeting Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh in Tehran on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, Hassan Rouhani condemned US forces' presence in Syria. He added, "US forces’ presence in Syria and its plans for Syria are contrary to the international laws and a conspiracy against not just Syria's territorial integrity and security, but also that of the region as a whole.”

While congratulating Syrian government on the victories against terrorists in Syria, the president said that the fight against terrorism has not ended, that more action is needed to eliminate the terrorist.

He said that the Iran and Syria should continue strengthening their already good relations, stressing that Iran would continue standing by Syria.

Highlighting the importance of continuing the fight against terrorism and foreign interference in Syria, he said, "We must work towards facilitating the return of the Syrian refugees to their homeland as soon as possible and begin the reconstruction process in this country. In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the side of the Syrian government and people.”

He said that talks and political process which started from Sochi should continue until the rights and demands of the Syrian people are realized.

For his part, Sabbagh conveyed his government’s appreciation of the Iran’s support and assistance to Syria in its fight against terrorism. He called on Iran to continue its support and assistance towards rebuilding Syria.

He added, "The meeting of the two countries’ joint commission of the two countries in Damascus and the upcoming visit of the Iranian First Vice President to Syria will promote the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Concerning US plots against the region as a whole and specifically against his country, Sabbagh said that Syria has never agreed to US presence in Syria and that it has officially asked the US forces to leave the country.

