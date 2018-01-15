PUIC session of Parl. speakers kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) attended by Parliament speakers started in Tehran on Monday.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the opening remarks on Monday morning, in the presence of representatives from 41 Asian and African countries, including 12 Parliament speakers and 9 deputy Parliament speakers along with heads of the participating delegations and envoys from Russia.

Parliament speakers from Mali, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iraq, Senegal, Oman, Algeria and Mauritania have attended the conference.

Also Parliament representatives from Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Jordan, Malaysia, Morocco and Mozambique are among the members attending the 13th PUIC Conference.

President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to deliver speech to the Parliament speakers on Tuesday; the event will wrap up on Wednesday.

