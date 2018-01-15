Islamic countries should reject division

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – In a meeting with Omani speaker of Parliament on Monday, Ali Larijani stress the need for unity among Muslim countries against the enemies’ plots.

On the sidelines of the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference on Monday in Tehran, Iran’s parliament speaker held a meeting with his Omani counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Mawali and the two sides discussed the expansion of economic and commercial relations.

Iran’s parliament speaker said that the sworn enemies of the Muslim are trying to divide the Islamic community, adding that it is the duty of the Islamic countries to stop being divided.

Larijani noted "it is essential to facilitate the investment for the two countries’ investors.”

Also in the meeting, the Speaker of the Parliament of Oman (Majlis Al Shura) said "we are seeking consultations with Iranian officials to reach positive solutions for the mutual problems."

Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Nasser Al-Mawali added "Iran and Oman have a high level of political relations, and we want the same level of relations in the economic and commercial arena."

Referring to the areas for cooperation in Oman, Omani parliament speaker, said "there is a high level of security and stability in Oman, and there will surely be no problems for Iranian investors there."

He proposed strengthening the ties between the two countries through joint economic projects, adding "the two countries’ chambers of commerce should work in this direction and direct investment companies to participate in these projects.”

Omani parliament speaker concluded that Oman is determined to expand its ties with Iran, adding “I hope this relations spreads to energy transit area.”

