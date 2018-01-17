Iran, main contributor in Syria’s reconstruction

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh said Iran must be one of the major contributors in the reconstruction process of Syria in the post-war period.

The Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh made the remark in a meeting with Iranian Leader’s Aide on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, on Wednesday in Tehran, adding “some big plots had been devised against Syria, which were all foiled thanks to joint cooperation between Iran and Syria.”

He went on to thank Iran for its support to Syria during the darkest and hardest times; “these contributions and this high level of relations must be maintained in all areas, and the reconstruction process in post-war Syria must be drawn in such a way that Iran would play a major part as a contributor.”

He also referred to his meeting with Leader of Islamic Revolution on Tuesday, saying he had the honor to extend the warm greetings of Syrian President Bashar Assad to Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian nation.

Velayati, for his part, commended the growing relations between the two countries since the Islamic Revolution.

During his stay in Tehran as part of his agenda for participating in the 13th Session of the PUIC conference, Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh also held talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and a number of other Iranian officials.

The 13th Session of PUIC Conference wrapped up on Wednesday, with participation of representatives from more than 40 OIC countries.

