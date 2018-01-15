OIC states’ security relies on improving economic coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Speaking at the 13th PUIC conference in Tehran, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani stressed the need for developing economic cooperation among OIC Member States in a bid to boost security and mutual interests.

Ali Larijani opened the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference on Monday in Tehran, in the presence of parliament speakers from 44 OIC Member States.

Larijani first prioritized the Palestinian issue as the major concern for Muslim countries, while lamenting the opportunity that the Israeli regime seemingly gained through the support from Trump’s administration in attempting to take Jerusalem al-Quds out of the hands of Palestinians. Larijani commended the immediate response in opposition to the US’ move from Muslim countries, but went on to stress that more vigilance and efforts were needed in order to prevent even more suffering and violation of rights for the oppressed Palestinians.

The Iranian Parliament speaker then underscored the significance of economic cooperation among the OIC Member States, saying that Iran’s priority for economic transactions is with the Islamic countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that economic cooperation is an important factor of stability and sustainability for all countries,” Larijani stressed.

Moving to the issue of terrorism in the region, Larijani voiced Iran’s readiness to share its vast reservoir of combating terrorism and to expand security cooperation with all Muslim countries.

The parliamentary official then slammed US President Donald Trump for his vulgar remarks on other nations, voicing concern that such offensive remarks would lead the world toward an era of 'modern political savagery'.

“Instead of paying respect to other nations, they use vulgar and contemptuous words about them. Such remarks are provocative, and anger people,” Larijani said, while calling on Muslim countries to condemn Trump’s offensive attitudes.

The 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference has been underway in Tehran since Saturday and will wrap up on Wednesday.

