PUIC to levy sanctions on Israeli goods

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recounted that the member states of the PUIC committee on Palestine have agreed to levy sanctions on Israeli goods.

The formal session of the 13th edition of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic Cooperation Conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said the Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian official made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of the permanent committee of the PUIC for political and foreign relations affairs, on Sunday, in Tehran.

According to Mr. Amir-Abdollahian, some bills and drafts on regional and cross-regional issues, science, economy, trade, and parliamentary affairs were discussed in the committee after being proposed by Islamic countries.

“More than 55 draft resolutions on areas of economy, politics, social affairs, women, human rights, were discussed in the executive, specialized, and permanent committees of the PUIC before the main meeting and the results will be finalized on Tuesday and Wednesday with Speakers at the meeting,” recounted the Iranian diplomat.

“After US President Trump’s remarks on moving US embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds, the special committee of the PUIC on the issue of Palestine held an extraordinary meeting and at a meeting with representatives from 15 Islamic countries of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, al-Quds was pronounced as the eternal capital of Palestine,” he noted.

According to Mr. Amir-Abdollahian, the member states of the committee on Palestine have agreed to levy sanctions on Israeli goods. He also added that a final statement on Palestine has been drafted which would be released on the last day of the 13th edition of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic Cooperation Conference in Tehran on Wednesday.

