PUIC Conf. passes 35 resolutions on fighting terrorism

The Permanent Committee on political affairs and foreign relations of the Parliamentary Union of Islamic Cooperation Conference was held today (Saturday) with representatives from 12 Islamic countries from Asia, Africa and the Arab world in attendance. During the session, 35 resolutions were put forward, voted on by the present members and approved.

Fighting terrorism, Palestine, sanctions against Islamic countries, JUSTA Act, the availability of new technologies to Islamic countries, the conditions of refugees and asylum seekers in Islamic countries, solidarity between Muslim minorities, fighting Islamophobia and the conditions of Muslims in countries such as Myanmar were among the topics discussed and approved in the committee.

Kazem Jalali who headed the committee expressed his gratitude to the members of PUIC for attending the committee and said “the method for adopting the resolutions will be determined and announced to all of the members.”

MP Abdolreza Azizi from Shirvan constituency who represented Iran’s Parliament in the committee proposed that the resolution on fighting terrorism include a part on condemning MKO which he dubbed "a terrorist group that started a campaign of terror in Iran since the early days of the Revolution".

Out of the 54 countries that were invited to the PUIC Conference, 44 attended it. 16 Parliament speakers, 14 deputy speakers of parliament and the heads of parliamentary friendship groups and members of parliaments from Islamic countries will attend the conference.

