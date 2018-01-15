Larijani proposes revising customs tariffs with Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – In a meeting with Tajikistan Deputy Speaker Abdujabbor Azizi, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani emphasized the need for revising the customs tariffs between Iran and Tajikistan.

Meeting Tajikistan Parliamentary Deputy Speaker Abdujabbor Azizi on Monday in Tehran on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Ali Larijani said, “as the two countries are neighbors, we should be mindful of some issues that may endanger our security. One of the issues is terrorism, and the other is drugs, both of which can be problematic for Iran and Tajikistan, and it is imperative that the two countries work together to solve these issues.”

Commenting on the necessity of expanding bilateral economic relations, he added, “due to cultural and language commonalities [between Iran and Tajikistan], Iranian businessmen are interested in investing in Tajikistan. Nevertheless, it is necessary to provide them with appropriate facilities. We need to revise the customs tariffs to facilitate investment between the two countries, and to this end, it seems necessary to form a joint committee.”

Highlighting the friendly relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Tajikistan Deputy Speaker Abdujabbor Azizi said that his country is interested in expanding relations with Iran.

Azizi said that since the two countries have a lot in common in terms of culture and history, it is much easier for Iran and Tajikistan to negotiate with each other in different fields.

He hoped that the ongoing OIC meeting would yield good results for all the participating countries.

