Iran ready to expand ties with Turkmenistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s parliament speaker met and talked with his Turkmenistan counterpart in Tehran on Monday afternoon to discuss bilateral relations and the ways to strengthen them.

During the meeting with Turkmenistan’s parliament speaker (Chairman of Assembly) Akja Nuberdiyeva and his accompanying delegation, Ali larijani pointed to the strong and old cultural relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, adding these old relations pave the way for expansion of ties.

Larijani continued saying that any development that takes place in the two countries’ relations will be in the interest of both sides.

Iran’s parliament speaker pointed out “Iranian companies are ready to negotiate with Turkmen businessmen in various economic and commercial spheres and start joint projects.”

Larijani hailed the role of parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries in promoting relations.

Akja Nuberdiyeva, for his part, said “the President of Turkmenistan strongly insisted on participating in this important summit [13th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference underway in Tehran] and negotiating with our counterparts in order to enhance our level of relations with our friends.”

The Turkmen parliament speaker said "Turkmenistan is very interested in having a developed relationship with Iran in the economic, cultural and human areas.”

Nuberdiyeva expressed his gratitude to Iranian parliament speaker for his diplomatic efforts in removing obstacles hindering expansion of mutual relations, adding that Turkmenistan believes in diplomatic solutions for solving disputes and it will remain neutral in the face of regional wars.

