Ceasefire violations, blockade, threats barriers to talks

President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a post on his X account on Wednesday that Tehran welcomes dialogue and a negotiated agreement and continues to do so.

He added that, “Breach of commitments, blockade, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations.”

The president addressed the US President Donald Trump and said that "The world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and the contradiction between claims and actions."

In relevant remarks prior to President Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that "a complete ceasefire only holds meaning when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the world economy, and when the Zionists’ warmongering is halted on all fronts.”

Last night, after it became clear that the talks between Tehran and Washington, which were expected to be held in Islamabad today, would not take place, Trump announced in a post on social media that he had extended the ceasefire for an indefinite period "at the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif" and until Iranian officials can come up with a unified proposal."

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said earlier today, in response to a question about the next round of talks with the United States, "Diplomacy is a means to ensure national interests and security. Tehran will step forward when the necessary and logical grounds are available to use this tool to materialize national interests and consolidate the achievements of the Iranian nation."

MNA/6808634