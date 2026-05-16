  1. Politics
May 16, 2026, 1:00 PM

US war on Iran cost dearly for ordinary Americans: Araghchi

US war on Iran cost dearly for ordinary Americans: Araghchi

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has stressed that US war waged against Iran has burdened ordinary Americans with avoidable economic costs.

"Americans are told that they must absorb rocketing costs of war of choice on Iran," the ranking diplomat wrote on X on Saturday.

While the Pentagon claims the cost of the US war on Iran has reached $29 billion, one war budgeting expert disclosing that the conflict will ultimately cost American taxpayers at least $1 trillion, CNN has recently reported.

Moreover, there’s the impact of rising energy prices on the global economy from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The US Department of Energy now cautions oil prices will likely stay above $100 a barrel in the coming weeks.

Some analysts warn the national average for gas at the pump will eventually hit $5 a gallon, and lamented that Americans would be paying off the war for generations.

US war on Iran cost dearly for ordinary Americans: Araghchi

"Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when US debt and mortgage rates start to jump. Auto loan delinquencies are already at 30+-year high," Araghchi said.

"This was all avoidable," Iran’s top diplomat added.

MNA

News ID 244555

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