Pakistan making all-out efforts to resolve conflict in region

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir are making all-out efforts at every level to help resolve issues between Iran and the United States for lasting peace.

In a meeting with Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Islamabad, Natalie A. Baker, Naqvi expressed hope that "the parties will give diplomacy and a peaceful solution a chance," according to an interior ministry statement.

During the meeting, both sides held a detailed discussion on the latest regional situation and reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the second round of talks expected to be held in Islamabad, Xinhua reported.

MNA