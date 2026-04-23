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Apr 23, 2026, 12:20 PM

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Pakistan making all-out efforts to resolve conflict in region

Pakistan making all-out efforts to resolve conflict in region

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that officials in Islamabad are making all-out efforts to resolve issues between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir are making all-out efforts at every level to help resolve issues between Iran and the United States for lasting peace.

In a meeting with Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Islamabad, Natalie A. Baker, Naqvi expressed hope that "the parties will give diplomacy and a peaceful solution a chance," according to an interior ministry statement.

During the meeting, both sides held a detailed discussion on the latest regional situation and reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the second round of talks expected to be held in Islamabad, Xinhua reported.

MNA

News ID 243900

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