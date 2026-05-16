Book 'sign of vitality of thought, dynamism of culture'

Societies can overcome wars, extremism and darkness of ignorance only by placing books, knowledge and rationality at the center of social and cultural life, Pezeshkian underlined.

In a message marking the opening of Iran’s virtual book fair, Pezeshkian described the exhibition as “a clear sign of the liveliness of thought, the dynamism of culture, and a society’s respect for knowledge and the exchange of ideas.”

“Book is the living memory of human history and civilization and the enduring manifestation of human wisdom, experience, and awareness,” he said.

The president stressed that books are more than “a collection of words and pages,” calling them “a narration of sufferings and hopes, a reflection of human experiences, and a bridge for mutual understanding among nations and generations.”

Pezeshkian warned that violence, extremism, and domination are threatening the security and peace of nations, saying the world needs books and reading “more than ever” to preserve empathy and coexistence.

He also said lasting peace cannot be achieved “through power, destructive tools, and the shedding of innocent blood,” but rather through “knowledge, justice, morality, and mutual understanding among nations,” describing books as “the most important language of this human understanding.”

The 7th Tehran Virtual Book Fair kicked off on Saturday morning, with the participation of 2,296 publishers.

MNA/6831421