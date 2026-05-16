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May 16, 2026, 11:51 AM

Tehran warns states co-sponsoring US resolution against Iran

Tehran warns states co-sponsoring US resolution against Iran

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran's mission to the United Nations has emphasized that all countries co-sponsoring the United States bear international responsibility for any escalation of tensions.

In reaction to the countries co-sponsoring the US resolutions against Iran, the mission published a message at one of the social networks, and wrote, “It is now crystal clear that the US is seeking to exploit the number of the so-called co-sponsors of its politically motivated and one-sided draft resolution to manufacture a false image of “broad international support” for its ongoing unlawful actions and to pave for further military adventurism in the region.”

“Should the US trigger any new escalation, all co-sponsoring States will share international responsibility alongside Washington for the consequences,” the mission added.

Iran UN Mission warns countries co-sponsoring US resolution

No political excuse or diplomatic cover can absolve them of responsibility for facilitating, enabling, and legitimizing US aggression, the mission said, reiterating, “Countries co-sponsoring the US resolution aren't just endorsing diplomacy, they're enabling aggression, and they will share responsibility for the consequences of Washington's next escalation.”

MNA/6831253

News ID 244552

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