Tehran warns states co-sponsoring US resolution against Iran

In reaction to the countries co-sponsoring the US resolutions against Iran, the mission published a message at one of the social networks, and wrote, “It is now crystal clear that the US is seeking to exploit the number of the so-called co-sponsors of its politically motivated and one-sided draft resolution to manufacture a false image of “broad international support” for its ongoing unlawful actions and to pave for further military adventurism in the region.”

“Should the US trigger any new escalation, all co-sponsoring States will share international responsibility alongside Washington for the consequences,” the mission added.

No political excuse or diplomatic cover can absolve them of responsibility for facilitating, enabling, and legitimizing US aggression, the mission said, reiterating, “Countries co-sponsoring the US resolution aren't just endorsing diplomacy, they're enabling aggression, and they will share responsibility for the consequences of Washington's next escalation.”

MNA/6831253