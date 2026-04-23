Iran to regret aggressor with iron unity btw nation, state

In response to US President Trump's statements, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a joint message on X accounts, wrote, “In Iran, there are no "hardliners" or "moderates". We are all "Iranian" and "revolutionary", with an iron unity between the nation and the state.”

"We will make the criminal aggressor regret for their actions with the iron unity of the nation and government, and with full obedience to Leader of the Islamic Revolution," they emphasized.

One God, one Leader, one nation, and one path; the path to victory for Iran, the president and speaker added.

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