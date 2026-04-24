Baghaei categorically rejects Arab League claims against Iran

Categorically rejecting the provisions of the statement, Esmaeil Baghaei, in a statement issued late on Thursday, called on the bloc to “adjust its approaches away from the influence of the one-sided and unconstructive positions of certain members.”

He underscored the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition of the use of force and the respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Addressing the recent strikes, Baghaei clarified that Iran’s actions were strictly defensive.

“The defensive actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military bases and facilities stationed in certain countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf were carried out within the framework of the inherent right to legitimate self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, and in response to the military aggression of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran,” the spokesman underlined.

Pointing to the established rules of international law regarding non-intervention, Baghaei warned neighboring countries about allowing their territory to be used for attacks against Iran.

“Those regional governments that have in any way—whether by facilitating access, providing bases, or offering logistical or intelligence support—placed their territory and facilities at the disposal of the military actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, bear international responsibility for the consequences of these actions and must be held to account,” he said.

MNA