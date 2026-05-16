Pakistan's interior minister in Tehran for talks

Naqvi's trip, which had not been disclosed beforehand, will involve discussions with several Iranian authorities, among them Iran's interior minister.
No further details on the agenda or duration of the visit are immediately available.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday with plans to meet Iranian officials.
Naqvi's trip, which had not been disclosed beforehand, will involve discussions with several Iranian authorities, among them Iran's interior minister.
No further details on the agenda or duration of the visit are immediately available.
MNA
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