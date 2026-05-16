  1. Politics
May 16, 2026, 3:10 PM

Pakistan's interior minister in Tehran for talks

Pakistan's interior minister in Tehran for talks

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday with plans to meet Iranian officials.

Naqvi's trip, which had not been disclosed beforehand, will involve discussions with several Iranian authorities, among them Iran's interior minister.

No further details on the agenda or duration of the visit are immediately available.

MNA

News ID 244556

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News