Train-bus collision kills at least 8 in Bangkok: report

Thai news reported that the crash happened in late afternoon near an airport rail link station in the central area. The city's emergency services Erawan Medical Center said at least eight were killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters at the crash site that all the bodies were found on the bus.

He said it was still unclear how many people were on board, according to Gulf News.

When asked about reports that the bus had stopped on the railway tracks and that the barriers may not have lowered properly, Siripong said the matter still needs to be investigated.

MNA