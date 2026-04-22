US failed with war, will not succeed with bullying: Ghalibaf

“A complete ceasefire only holds meaning when it is not violated by a naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the world economy, and when the Zionists’ warmongering is halted on all fronts,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday.

Regarding the strategic maritime corridor, Hormuz, the Speaker added, “The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is not possible while the ceasefire is being flagrantly violated.”

He concluded by asserting that external pressure would not yield results for Washington: “They did not reach their goals through military aggression, and they will not reach them through bullying either. The only way is to accept the rights of the Iranian nation.”

MNA