Iran sends martyred schoolchildren's backpacks to UN Museum

The director of the Institute for the intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults Hamed Alamati said on Saturday that the backpacks of two child martyrs from Minab’s Shajareh Tayyebeh School—Moein Zeinali and Mohammad Shahdusti—have been sent to the United Nations and its museum to ensure the world acknowledges the tragic injustice.

Alamati told local Iranian media that the backpacks symbolize the injustice and oppression against children and they shed light on the crime committed by the US army and Zionist regime.

He recalled that the bombing of the Shajarah Tayyiba school in Minab resulted in the martyrdom of more than 168 children and teachers.

MNA/TSNM3592128