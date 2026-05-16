Pezeshkian urges nations to counter illegal US demands

In the letter, Pezeshkian said the U.S.-Israeli aggression launched on February 28, 2026, resulted in the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, senior political and military figures, and 3,468 citizens, with massive damage to schools, universities, hospitals, religious sites, and infrastructure — acts he described as clear war crimes.

Quoting both Quranic and Biblical passages condemning arrogance, he praised the Pope's "moral, logical and fair positions" on the attack, which occurred during ongoing negotiations based on false pretexts. He said the U.S. president's stated intent to "destroy Iran's historic civilization" revealed an illusion of absolute power.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran's diverse religious communities have coexisted peacefully for centuries and that Iran has never threatened its neighbors. However, the use of U.S. bases in Persian Gulf littoral states for attacks compelled Iranian forces to strike aggressor interests there in legitimate self-defense.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said current insecurity stems directly from illegal U.S. attacks and the naval blockade. Normal transit will resume once insecurity is lifted, with Iran applying regulatory mechanisms under international law.

He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to diplomacy and Pakistan-mediated talks, despite repeated U.S. betrayals. "Iran's stand against the illegal demands of the U.S. government is a stand in defense of international law and lofty human values," he wrote, urging a realistic and fair international response.

Pezeshkian concluded by reiterating Iran's commitment to dialogue and peaceful, lawful, ethical resolution of disputes.

MNA