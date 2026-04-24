Iran FM Araghchi holds phone calls with Pakistani officials

During the phone call, Araghchi, Ishaq Dar and Munir exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region as well as issues concerning the ceasefire between Iran and United States.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire went into effect.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the truce, saying his administration will wait for an Iranian proposal for a second round of talks in Islamabad.

However, Tehran has refrained from committing to a second round of negotiations, with authorities citing Washington’s excessive demands and “naval blockade” of Iran as two main impediments to concluding the war.

MNA/6809668